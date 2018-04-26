Louisiana Tech (29-14, 13-5) will head to Bowling Green, Kentucky for a Conference USA series with Western Kentucky (19-21, 9-9) this weekend.

The Bulldogs trail Southern Miss in the conference standings by a mere half-game.

Tech and Western Kentucky are scheduled to begin the series at 6PM on Friday evening before playing at 1PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

The ‘Dogs entered a midweek matchup with UL-Lafayette, winners of five consecutive games Tuesday night. The Cajuns were able to bring that streak to a halt by beating Tech 9-4.

David Leal struggled for the first time all season throwing five innings and allowing five runs to take his third loss of the season.

Parker Bates continued to stay hot at the plate with two hits and one RBI.

The midweek matchup with UL-Lafayette was Tech’s final midweek home game of the season. Tech has only one midweek game remaining, a short road trip to Grambling on May 9th.

The focus of the Bulldogs is now squarely on winning Conference USA series which Tech has done five of the first six times this year.

Next up: Western Kentucky.

While the Hilltoppers may not have a gaudy record, they currently stand in fifth place in the league standings.

Although Western Kentucky dropped a close midweek game with Louisville Tuesday night, they are feeling good about themselves after taking a series from UAB last weekend.

Left-hander Ryan Thurston will likely get the start for the Hilltoppers on Friday night. Thurston has a 3.13 ERA in 11 appearances in 2018. In 60.1 innings pitched, Thurston has allowed 52 hits, walked 32, and struck out 66. Opponents are hitting .235 off of the southpaw.

As a staff, Western Kentucky has a 4.80 ERA so Tech should have some success offensively.

Infielder Steven Kraft leads a solid Western Kentucky lineup. Kraft is leading the team with a .358 batting average along with one home run and 22 RBI.

The Hilltoppers are averaging five runs per contest and should be a good matchup for an exceptional Tech pitching staff.

Tech is expected to run out its normal weekend rotation of Matt Miller (4-2, 3.20), Logan Robbins (6-0, 3.43), and Logan Bailey (7-1, 1.88) for the 11th consecutive weekend.

Fresh off of winning Conference USA Hitter of the Week, Mason Robinson has been on a tear lately and is now hitting .288 with four home runs and 27 RBI.

For a complete scouting report on the Hilltoppers, continue reading.

