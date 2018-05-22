Louisiana Tech (38-18, 21-9) will battle with the Rice Owls (24-29-2, 12-15-2) in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament, Wednesday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 12:30 PM at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Tech earned the two-seed in the tournament after sweeping Old Dominion to close out the regular season this past weekend.

The Owls are seeded seventh and split a two game series with Florida International in their final two contests.

Tech and Rice squared off in a three game series in Ruston back in March where the Bulldogs swept the Owls, outscoring them 21-9.

Rice ace, Matt Canterino is expected to get the start Wednesday afternoon. Although Tech roughed him up for six runs in four innings earlier this season, the right-hander has had a dominant year. In 89 innings pitched, Canterino has struck out 111 hitters and has only walked 19, good for a 3.03 era.

Offensively, the Owls continue to be led by all-conference shortstop, Ford Proctor. Known for his intense style of play, Proctor is hitting .346 with seven home runs and 37 RBI.

For the Bulldogs, David Leal will get the start. Leal, the reigning Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, has had one of the better seasons in the country in 2018. Over 84.1 innings pitched, Leal has a miniscule 2.03 era while striking out 77 and only walking nine.

The Tech lineup has been hot of late, led by Dalton Skelton. The senior shortstop, hit a walk-off single in his final game at J.C. Love Field to give Tech the sweep over Old Dominion this past weekend. For the season, Skelton is hitting .304 with nine home runs and 27 RBI while playing rock solid defense.

While the Bulldogs have won 38 games and a program record 21 games in conference play, there is still work to be done this week in Biloxi. Tech’s RPI is currently at 58, and the Bulldogs will undoubtedly need to play well in order to hear their names called on Selection Monday next week.

