Louisiana Tech (12-6) will host Rice (9-10) to open Conference USA play this weekend at J.C. Love Field.

First pitch of the series is set for 6PM Friday night, with game two starting Saturday afternoon at 2PM, and the series will conclude Sunday with first pitch set for 1PM.

The Diamond ‘Dogs enter the matchup with Rice having won seven of their last nine games.

Tech has leaned on its strong pitching staff throughout the solid start to the season. The Bulldogs have a 1.86 team ERA, which ranks third in the entire country.

Tech is led on the mound by its three weekend starters, Matt Miller (0.72 ERA), Logan Robbins (1.48 ERA), and Logan Bailey (1.64 ERA). Miller and Robbins have each won Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors the past two weeks.

Offensively, the Diamond ‘Dogs are hitting .276 as a team and averaging nearly five runs per game. Dalton Skelton is leading the Bulldogs in hitting with a .342 batting average and is riding a ten game hitting streak.

Wayne Graham is in his 27th season as the head coach at Rice. Graham has won 1,156 games in his hall of fame career.

The Owls enter the weekend at 9-10 overall, having picked up two straight wins over #7 TCU and Columbia.

Rice is traditionally one of the best pitching teams in the entire country and this year is no different.

Friday night starter Matt Canterino is one of the best pitchers in the entire country. Through 25 innings pitched, Canterino has allowed only 15 hits and struck out 36.

Offensively, the All-American shortstop Ford Proctor is back for his junior season, and he has not disappointed. Proctor is hitting .429 with one home run and 17 RBI through 19 games. Proctor will be the premier player on display throughout the weekend in Ruston.

Ryan Chandler is also hitting .345 on the year with 10 RBI.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for a game-by-game analysis throughout the weekend. For a full scouting report on the Owls, please continue reading.