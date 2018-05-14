Louisiana Tech (35-18, 18-9) went to Hattiesburg, MS this weekend and won a three game series against the 9th ranked Southern Miss Golden Eagles (36-14, 20-6).

The Bulldogs were able to win the front and back end games of the series while dropping the middle game.

Tech used a seven run seventh inning to knock off Southern Miss 10-6 on Friday night.

While Matt Miller didn’t have his best outing, he kept Tech in the game over the course of his four innings.

Graham Ahlrich got the win in relief, while Kyle Griffen tossed the final three innings to preserve the Tech win.

Southern Miss starter, Nick Sandlin entered the game having allowed only seven runs all season before Tech tagged him for four runs (three earned) on 6.1 innings of work.

Steele Netterville had a game tying three-run double to tie the game at four in the seventh before Taylor Young knocked in two runs with a double to give Tech the lead for good.

Mason Robinson also added a two run blast in the frame.

The Friday night win was Tech’s first series opening win in three weeks.

With a series victory in its grasps, Tech struggled throughout the afternoon losing 16-1.

The game was called after eight innings due to the 15-run rule.

Logan Robbins took his first loss of 2018 while tossing only three innings and allowing seven earned runs.

The loss for Robbins was the first of his collegiate career after he had started an astounding 24-0 on the mound through junior college and his first year at Tech.

Hunter Wells had three hits in the loss while Tanner Huddleston crushed his seventh home run of the season.

Southern Miss hit five home runs in the game including two by All-American Matt Wallner.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Bulldogs needed a big pitching performance Sunday in order to win the series.

Tech was given that by both Logan Bailey and David Leal and earned an 8-3 win to take the series.

Bailey tossed five innings while allowing only three earned runs and striking out seven to earn his 8th win of the season.

Leal was phenomenal in relief tossing four scoreless innings to earn his first save of 2018.

Taylor Young and Hunter Wells combined to go 5-9 and score four runs atop the Tech batting order in the win.

Parker Bates drove in a team-high four runs as well.

With its 18 conference wins, Tech has now surpassed its 2017 total with three games remaining.

The Bulldogs will now get set for a three game series at home next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday against Old Dominion to close out the season.

