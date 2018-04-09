Twenty-second ranked Louisiana Tech (24-10, 8-3) picked up its fourth consecutive Conference USA series victory this weekend at UTSA (16-13, 6-5) by winning two out of three games.

Not only have the Bulldogs won four straight Conference USA series, Tech has yet to lose a weekend series all year.

Following a tough loss at the hands of Little Rock on Wednesday night, it was essential that the 'Dogs respond with a victory to open the series in San Antonio.

While Tech did pick up an 8-7 win Friday night, it did not come easy.

The Bulldogs found themselves trailing 5-0 after only three innings of play with starting pitcher Matt Miller having his worst outing of the season.

In the fourth inning, Dalton Skelton blasted a solo home run to ignite the Tech offense.

With the game tied at five in the eighth inning, Hunter Wells delivered a sac fly to give Tech a 6-5 lead before Mason Mallard drove in two more runs that would be enough for a Tech win.

Mallard was the offensive hero for the Bulldogs with three hits and four RBI.

Graham Ahlrich picked up the win in relief while Kent Hasler notched his sixth save of the season.

With Tech looking for a series victory on Saturday afternoon, Lane Burroughs handed the ball to Logan Robbins. Robbins entered the game with a perfect 6-0 record but would not factor in the decision.

With the game tied at three in the 11th inning, UTSA used a bases loaded single from Ben Brookover to earn the 4-3 win.

Robbins did not have his best stuff on the mound, but he managed to limit the Roadrunners to three runs in five plus innings of work.

Kyle Griffen received the loss for Tech in relief after he allowed his first run of the season.

Offensively, Mason Mallard continued to pace the 'Dogs with two more RBI.

With the series on the line for the third consecutive weekend, Tech needed a big pitching performance from Logan Bailey.

Bailey did not disappoint, tossing a complete game shutout in the 13-0 Tech win.

Bailey scattered six hits while also striking out six.

Offensively, the Tech bats were hot throughout the day. All nine starters collected at least one hit.

Hunter Wells had the most impressive day hitting for the cycle. Two of Wells' hits came in the seventh inning when he led the inning off with a double and later on in the inning blasted a three-run home run to complete the cycle.

Parker Bates also had two hits and three RBI in the victory.

With six weeks remaining in the regular season, Tech is tied atop the Conference USA series with FAU at 9-3. Southern Miss is 1/2 game behind at 8-3.

Up next for the 'Dogs will be a trip to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at 6:30PM Tuesday night.

