Louisiana Tech concluded its spring workouts Saturday afternoon with the annual Spring Game.

In a game that was controlled by the defenses, the White team prevailed over the Blue team 16-6.

The White team was quarterbacked by Westin Elliot and Elijah Walker.

Walker had perhaps the most impressive day of any quarterback completing 4-5 throws for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Walker’s 46-yard TD throw to Rhashid Bonnette was the highlight of the afternoon.

Israel Tucker led the White team in rushing with 53 yard on six carries.

Ceejay Powell was the most impressive receiver on the field throughout the day collecting seven catches for 73 yards and carrying the ball one time for 40 yards.

J’Mar Smith quarterbacked the Blue team and completed 13-34 for 113 yards.

While Smith certainly didn’t have his best day, Jaqwis Dancy was extremely impressive.

The rising junior running back carried the ball 12 times for 78 yards while catching two passes for another 51 yards.

Dancy was the best player on throughout the afternoon showing an impressive blend of speed and vision.

Defensively, Dae’von Washington led all tacklers with nine stops on the day for the Blue team.

Collin Scott had eight tackles in the victory for the White team.

Kollin Hurt, a redshirt freshman, had two interceptions in the afternoon.

With 15 spring practices under their belt, the Bulldogs will now continue their offseason workouts before fall camp begins in August.

With a veteran laden team, Skip Holtz and the Bulldogs are expected to have a big 2018 season.

The season will begin September 1, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama at South Alabama.

