Terri Miller announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.

Miller is a 6'8, 250-pound forward from College of the Sequoias in Visalia, CA.

As a sophomore in 2022-2023, Miller averaged 13.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 26 minutes per game.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Miller told BleedTechBlue.com, "The love I was receiving from the coaching staff was unbelievable. LA Tech is the right fit."

Miller will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2023-2024 season.

