The 3-2-1 | Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters swept in C-USA play this week

The Dunkin' Dogs & Lady Techsters each suffered two defeats this week to Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Shooting Woes

Talvin Hester's club struggled on the offensive end of the floor in losses to Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State this week.

The Dunkin' Dogs shot a combined 38.6% from the field over the two games.

Combine that with a turnover rate that ranks 9th in C-USA during conference play, and it makes it really difficult to win.

2 — Defensive Woes

Talvin Hester spends a lot of time focusing on the defensive end of the floor. Rightfully so.

However, this version of the Bulldogs has really struggled on that end throughout the season.

From an efficiency standpoint, this is Tech's worst defensive team since 2007-2008.

In conference play only, Tech ranks 9th in defensive efficiency this season.

Jaron Pierre Jr. went off for 34 points against the Bulldogs on Saturday to expose things further.

3 — Road Woes continue for Lady Techsters

The Lady Techsters entered the week at 6-5 in Conference USA play with a golden opportunity to secure itself a into the top four of the conference standings with road wins at Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.

The Owls and Gamecocks were both 3-8 in C-USA play entering the week.

The Lady Techsters fell by seven on Thursday night before dropping a 13-point decision on Saturday.

The Tech women are 1-10 on the road this season and haven't won on the road since November 7th.



Two Questions Going Forward

1 — Where do the Dunkin' Dogs go from here?

The Dunkin' Dogs are currently 17-9 overall and 6-7 in Conference USA play.

The 6-7 record in league play currently has them in 7th place.

Talvin Hester's team has lost three of its last four games and have a three-game road trip upcoming over the next two weeks.

All is not lost by any means, but we will learn A LOT about this team by the end of the month.

2 — Who steps up and leads for the Dunkin' Dogs during a tough stretch?

Big question.

Will Jeffress was the vocal leader, but he's missed most of the year due to injury.

Beyond Jeffress, Daniel Batcho is the only other senior on the senior on the roster.

Does Sean Newman Jr. step up and lead as the floor general? Amaree Abram? Jordan Crawford?

One Prediction for Next Week

Kaden Cooper averages 10 rebounds against Middle Tennessee and WKU this week.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue