The 3-2-1 | Where do things stand in C-USA after six weeks?

While Louisiana Tech was on a bye week this past weekend, there were a number of key Conference USA match-ups.

Three Things We Learned

1 -- Conference USA runs through the West

Both UAB and UTSA picked up impressive victories over cross-over opponents this weekend. UAB handled FAU 31-14 in a game that might have been a little closer than the score indicates, but it was evident that the Blazers physicality was too much to overcome for the Owls. UTSA earned a 52-46 victory at Western Kentucky. A late Bailey Zappe interception ended up preserving the victory for the Roadrunners. Whether it's UAB, UTSA, or Louisiana Tech, it is pretty evident that the West is significantly stronger than the East in 2021.

2 -- Marshall is Turning Heads

Yes, Marshall is turning heads for all the wrong reasons. The Thundering Herd are in a funk. After blowing two fourth quarter leads to East Carolina and App State, the Thundering Herd then lost 34-28 to a very average MTSU team. Fast forward to this week, and it took overtime to beat ODU 20-13...at home!! Grant Wells has the talent to be one of the better quarterbacks in C-USA, but he has now thrown 14 INTs in his last 9 games dating back to 2020. Might Thundering Herd fans be missing the more consistent Doc Holliday teams?

3 -- Southern Miss is BAD

Will Hall joked that he was the worst HC at Southern Miss in the last 50 years after the Golden Eagles fell 31-7 to South Alabama to open the season. Here's the thing, Hall might not be the worst HC at USM in the last 50 year, but this has a chance to be the worst team USM has had in 50 years. The Golden Eagles are now 1-5 after a 26-13 home loss to UTEP over the weekend. In those 5 losses, Southern Miss is being outscored by 20.6 points per game.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 -- Which team wins the West?

UAB, UTSA, and Louisiana Tech can all make claims that they are the best team in the West Division of Conference USA. UAB is now 4-2, UTSA is 6-0, and LA Tech is sitting at 2-3 with 3 losses coming by a combined 10 points. UTSA will travel to LA Tech on October 23rd before hosting UAB on November 20th. UAB will host LA Tech on November 6th. A two-loss division champ isn't out of the realm of possibilities but any of the three teams are also capable at making an undefeated run as well.

2 -- How real is UTEP's 5-1 start?

UTEP has won 5 games in a season for the first time since 2015. However, the five wins have come against New Mexico State, Bethune-Cookman, New Mexico, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss. Not exactly the toughest schedule in the country. However, there is no denying that Dana Dimel's squad is playing with a lot of confidence entering the second half of the 2021 season. UTEP has LA Tech, FAU, and UTSA over the next three games. We'll learn a lot about how legit the Miners are by the middle of November.

One Prediction for Next Week

North Texas knocks off Marshall in Denton. North Texas played well in the 2nd half at Missouri last week + Seth Littrell has settled on Austin Aune as his starter at QB. Phil Bennett will have the Mean Green defense ready to force a couple of turnovers against Grant Wells and co. next week as the Mean Green win a low scoring affair over the Thundering Herd.

