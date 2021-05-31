The field is set for the Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech will host the Ruston Regional at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

On Monday, the NCAA announced the Field of 64.

Louisiana Tech is the 16th overall seed in the tournament.

The seeding in the Ruston Regional is as follows:

1. Louisiana Tech (40-18)

2. NC State (30-17)

3. Alabama (31-24)

4. Rider (23-16)

Louisiana Tech will play Rider in its first round game Friday night. First pitch is set for 6 PM on ESPN3.

NC State and Alabama will play at 2 PM on ESPN3.

Postseason baseball is coming to Ruston, Louisiana!! Step up Bulldog fans and make it a weekend to never forget!

