Each week, we take a look into the weekend's matchup and try to pinpoint three things Louisiana Tech needs to do to win on Saturday. This week, the Dogs come home to defend the Joe against division opponent UAB. How can Tech keep the momentum rolling after an impressive win in Denton last weekend?

1) How now, Brown cow?

Last year in Birmingham, Legion Field wasn't the only crumbling infrastructure at the Tech-UAB game. The Bulldogs' run defense was also lackluster, as feature tailback Spencer Brown ran for 168 yards and a touchdown. Brown averaged 6.5 yards per carry, well above his average against all other opponents that season (5.2 ypc). This year, the sophomore tailback will try to do even more damage against Tech's defense. He comes into the weekend with 80 carries for 365 yards and four touchdowns, and he will be looking to shine against a Tech team that allowed him to run so effectively a season ago. Tech's run defense has stiffened up through the first four games of 2018. Last year, the Dogs allowed 177 yards per game. In 2018 so far, that number has dipped to just under 159 yards per game. If the Dogs want to win, they'll need to slow down Spencer Brown.

2) Elementary, my dear Watson

If I was a UAB playmaker watching film from the first quarter of Tech's 29-27 victory over North Texas, I would be absolutely chomping at the bit to get on the field. As I said in my 3-2-1 post from last weekend, Tech looked like a middle school flag football team out there. It was almost like Blake Baker wanted to make a guide for what not to do when attempting to tackle an opponent. If Tech wants to beat UAB tomorrow, I certainly hope they have worked on tackling and containment. UAB doesn't pack the offensive firepower that the Mean Green did, but they certainly have their share of players that are salivating at the chance to make guys miss them. Don't believe me? Check out this touchdown from UAB running back Kendall Parham and see for yourself: