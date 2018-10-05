Three Keys to Victory: UAB
Each week, we take a look into the weekend's matchup and try to pinpoint three things Louisiana Tech needs to do to win on Saturday. This week, the Dogs come home to defend the Joe against division opponent UAB. How can Tech keep the momentum rolling after an impressive win in Denton last weekend?
1) How now, Brown cow?
Last year in Birmingham, Legion Field wasn't the only crumbling infrastructure at the Tech-UAB game. The Bulldogs' run defense was also lackluster, as feature tailback Spencer Brown ran for 168 yards and a touchdown. Brown averaged 6.5 yards per carry, well above his average against all other opponents that season (5.2 ypc). This year, the sophomore tailback will try to do even more damage against Tech's defense. He comes into the weekend with 80 carries for 365 yards and four touchdowns, and he will be looking to shine against a Tech team that allowed him to run so effectively a season ago. Tech's run defense has stiffened up through the first four games of 2018. Last year, the Dogs allowed 177 yards per game. In 2018 so far, that number has dipped to just under 159 yards per game. If the Dogs want to win, they'll need to slow down Spencer Brown.
2) Elementary, my dear Watson
If I was a UAB playmaker watching film from the first quarter of Tech's 29-27 victory over North Texas, I would be absolutely chomping at the bit to get on the field. As I said in my 3-2-1 post from last weekend, Tech looked like a middle school flag football team out there. It was almost like Blake Baker wanted to make a guide for what not to do when attempting to tackle an opponent. If Tech wants to beat UAB tomorrow, I certainly hope they have worked on tackling and containment. UAB doesn't pack the offensive firepower that the Mean Green did, but they certainly have their share of players that are salivating at the chance to make guys miss them. Don't believe me? Check out this touchdown from UAB running back Kendall Parham and see for yourself:
Thank you, Kendall Parham. That was fun to watch. TOUCHDOWN @UAB_FB! pic.twitter.com/tEsokkxioA— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 8, 2018
3) Stuck in the middle with you
UAB has lost exactly one time so far this season. They went to the mighty Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina and got whooped 47-24. So what happened in that game? UAB has a very stout pass defense (they're currently ranked #3 in the nation in passing defense--yards per game), but I was looking through the drive charts and noticed something interesting. In the second half, Coastal was able to drive the ball at will, and it was largely because of passes between 8 and 15 yards. Any time UAB seemed to get Coastal behind the chains, the 'Cleers would gouge them for 14 yards. Luckily for Tech, J'Mar's best statistical category for passing beyond the line of scrimmage is the 10-20 yard range. He's 19 of 33 for 345 yards and two touchdowns when going for the mid-range passes. I certainly expect Tech to be able to pass the ball on UAB, and the Chanticleers' success in Week 2 gives me even more hope.
Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to follow @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter!