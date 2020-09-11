BleedTechBlue - Three Keys to... Staying Sane without the Dogs

Well, well, well. Here we are at the beginning of September 2020, and there’s football in the air. Last weekend, I watched Marshall murder Eastern Kentucky. I watched MTSU get murdered by Army. I put up with some, frankly, horrendous football because it was football. As I watched those two “games,” I naively thought that I’d get to see the Bulldogs hit the gridiron in Waco this weekend. After all the shutdowns, reshuffled schedules, and protocols… I was excited to finally see some blue and red on the field. But as we all know, 2020 had another surprise in store for us. There will be no Dogs in Waco tomorrow.

Even when you try to do everything right, 2020 has its way of hitting us where it hurts. My brother, a college student at Tech, left Ruston and headed to DFW on the second day after Laura bowled through, knocking out 95% of the power grid in her wake. I totally understand how this breakdown of the “bubble” happened. And if the number of players infected or in contact tracing is as high as we’ve been led to believe, I am 100% on board with the decision to postpone this game.

With that being said: I'm still devastated. I was prepping to write a three keys post about how Tech would need to limit early season mistakes and take advantage of Baylor’s new coaching staff with limited install time. I was prepping to wake up early and start grilling some gameday food. I was prepping to act an absolute fool in front of my TV for the first time in what feels like an eternity. Instead, I’ll be joining the rest of Bulldog faithful in yet another episode of… “so what the hell do we do now?”

Instead of giving three keys to victory, how about three keys to surviving this weekend, when there’s no quarterback controversy, no Tech Fight, no hope as Tech scores an early TD, no soul crushing sadness when Tech does not go and also dies. So without further ado, here it is: Three Keys to... Staying Sane without the Dogs

1) Get out

Look. There are other games on TV tomorrow that I could tell you to watch. Maybe that will make some of you happy. Before Tuesday’s news, I was planning to watch just about every second of every game, setting up multiple TVs and just wasting the day away. Without the Dogs, none of that seems worth it. Instead of watching Arkansas State get beaten by K State in OUR time slot on FOX, I’m going to go for a nice socially distanced walk. I’d recommend everyone else do the same. Get out of the house and enjoy whatever weather that gets thrown at you! Even if it’s raining, at least no one will be able to see your tears!

2) Live vicariously

When NCAA14 came out SEVEN years ago I doubt its creators ever imagined it having a purpose in 2020. In the virtual simulation world of NCAA14, there is no pandemic in 2020. There’s no testing or contact tracing or hot taeks or anything of the sort. There’s just… football. And luckily for us, some volunteers update the rosters every year since the NCAA and EA Sports still haven’t figured out how to pay players for their likenesses appearing in the game. So our good pal Nathan (@ntruppel) downloaded the rosters, and he ran a simulation of what should have been Saturday’s game, which you can find over on gtpdd’s new YouTube page. The results won't make you happy... but it's close-ish?

3) Good vibrations

Times are hard! Everything about this year sucks, and it's only roughly 70% done. So I'm calling on Loyal Blue Nation to put some positive energy out in the universe. Call up an old friend for a chat, tell your mom you love her, text your Southern Miss friends to make fun of them about the whole Jay Hopson thing, FaceTime your grandkids, or do something else that's pure and wholesome. I don't know if positivity can do anything, but with all the negative energy surrounding the Bulldogs this week it sure can't hurt.

I'll start out the good vibes by giving a shoutout to Ben Carlile for all the tireless work he does covering the team for us. Okay, so now that I've made some positive waves here... please, Universe, can we have some Tech football next week?

Evan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to check out @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter.