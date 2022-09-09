Sonny Cumbie's Dogs head home licking some wounds after a season opening loss at Missouri. After beginning the new era in the loss column, Cumbie & Co. will look to "show you sweet delight" in the Joe on Saturday night.

Now I'm not like this...

To say that Tech's running game was bad in Columbia would be the understatement of the century. The Bulldogs' leading rusher, Marquis Crosby, only had 23 yards on the ground last Thursday. You've got to go back to 2020 to find a Bulldog leading man with fewer yards - Izzy Tucker against Marshall only had 20 yards. I don't know how else to put this... if you only pick up 11 total yards on 22 carries in any college football game, you're losing that game. Here's an easy "key" to victory: rush for more yards!

I just got to get loose... with you tonight...

Tech didn't have the best offensive night to open the season (see above). But while the ground game was terrible, the passing game was actually pretty decent! After most teams have played a game, Tech currently ranks #19 in the nation in passing yardage per game with 336.0 yards. That may come as a surprise, but the reason the Dogs were so successful through the air was largely due to timely chunk plays. Here are the scoring plays from Tech's three TD drives: 75 yard TD from Downing to Hebert; 64 yard TD from McNeil to Cyrus Allen; 37 yard TD from McNeil to Cyrus Allen. That's over half of Tech's yardage on three plays! Who needs the redzone, anyway! If we can replicate that (and run the ball more than 11 yards, maybe?) we're well on our way to winning some football games this season.

I don't want to doubt you...

The Lumberjacks' signal caller Trae Self is no stranger to the starting ranks. In 35 games at SFA, he's thrown for over 8000 yards and 60 TDs. As Ben pointed out yesterday, Self and the 'Jack Passing Attack are most comfortable in the short game... which was where Mizzou dominated Tech last week. Tech's DBs are more than up to the task of shutting down any threats downfield - against Mizzou the starting defensive backfield allowed 3 of 9 passes thrown against them to be completed. So I'm not doubting the secondary and their ability to bottle up SFA's best WR Xavier Gipson... I'm worried about the short game, which typically gets picked up by linebackers. So far this year, Self has completed 71.4% of his attempts shorter than 10 yards. Those completions have made up nearly 60% of SFA's passing attack, even though they're short passes. Are Tech's Linebackers going to do better in pass coverage this week? I hope so!