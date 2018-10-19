Each week, we take a look into the weekend's matchup and try to pinpoint three things Louisiana Tech needs to do to win on Saturday. This week, the Bulldogs are coming home for an afternoon meeting with the Miners of El Paso. How can Tech start a new winning streak in Ruston?

1) Seventh Heaven

Tech's front seven on defense have an opportunity to go out and absolutely manhandle the Miners on Saturday afternoon. UTEP is allowing 3.86 sacks per game, which is 123rd in the FBS. If Ferguson, Bradford, and the gang want to go out and sack Ryan Metz or Kai Locksley--well, let's just say UTEP's offensive line isn't going to do much to stop them. It will be important for Tech's linebackers to continue their stellar play, especially in stopping Locksley from taking off on the run. The QB is currently the Miners' top running threat, with 98 carries for 363 yards and 4 scores. Tech's linebacking corps has been the defense's top rated unit, according to our friends over at PFF. Last week against UTSA, Washington and Scott were the only players on the defense to rate above 80. For Tech to win, the linebackers will need to play well in containment.

2) Remain focused

Here's a little hot take for you: UTEP is really, really bad. Okay, so that was a room temperature take at best. The Miners have lost 18 games in a row. That's right, UTEP's winless streak can now vote, enlist in the military, and buy a lottery ticket. UTEP has been outscored 631 to 254 in their past 18 games. That's a real statistic, I promise. The point of me saying all this is not to kick UTEP while they're totally dead--it's to illustrate that the Dogs need to let us fans do all the talking about the streak. They need to come out focused and ready to win one game against a Miners team that would love nothing more than to win for the first time since 2016 and spoil Tech's homecoming. Tech is the better team, but better teams get beaten every single Saturday in college football. Stay focused, and Tech will win big tomorrow.

3) Run through the Jungle

Tech didn't have much of a running game to speak of last weekend in San Antonio. Jaqwis Dancy returned from injury and carried the ball 21 times for a measly 34 yards. Luckily for the Bulldogs, UTEP seems to be the cure for a common rushing attack. The Miners are surrendering 208 yards per game on the ground, which is good for 111th in the country. Last week, Tech was able to make up for the lost yards on the ground with J'Mar's passing attack. This week, the Dogs need to establish dominance on the ground. It might not be necessary to get the victory, but it would be a nice building block going into some tougher opponents in the next few weeks.

