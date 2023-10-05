The Dogs return home to the Joe after their first road victory in years. Can they keep the momentum going against the supposed best team in Conference USA?

That's the big question heading into tonight's matchup with the Hilltoppers. It'll be a tall order to beat the preseason favorites - how can Tech pull it off?

Trojan Horse

To win this game, let's follow in the footsteps of Achilles, Hector, Patroclus, and the gang... wait, wrong Troy!

Earlier this season, the Troy Trojans defeated Western 27-24. Here's how they did it: They ran a very balanced attack that held onto the football for long stretches - giving their defense time to rest, but keeping the ball out of Austin Reed's hands.

I think Tech can follow a similar blueprint here and have a chance to win the game. Troy passed 35 times for 349 yards and ran the ball 47 times for 172. That's definitely more total yardage than I expect out of Tech, but Troy also held the ball for 39 minutes. That combo of successful balance and long drives would definitely help in a game where you expect a vaunted Western offense to put up a lot of points.

Playmakers

This one's simple. LIMIT Malachi Corley's impact on the game while you're on defense, then get the ball in Smoke and Cyrus's hands when you're on offense (and Tyre Shelton/whatever other of the starting RB combo is healthy enough to line up and give it a go).

Malachi Corley is coming off a HUGE year in 2022, and through five games he's been good... but not living up to the hype he had earned in the offseason. Last year he had 101 catches for 1293 yards and 11 TDs. This year, he's on pace for 70 catches, 794 yards, and 5 TDs. That can all change REAL quick. Tech's defense will need to be keyed on Corley, because he's looking for a breakout performance here in '23.

4 touches. Four. That's how many times Smoke and Cyrus has the ball in their hands last week at UTEP. The one time Cyrus had it was an 85 yard slant route. Smoke proved that he's still got it with his (somehow) first-ever punt return TD after UTEP's next possession. Then the duo might as well have packed up and left - they didn't do much the rest of the game! Coach Cumbie has GOT to figure out a way to get the ball into his best player's hands. If nothing else, it'll make the game more fun to watch.

Prove it.

Through 6 games, Tech is the 6th BEST pass defense in the country, allowing just 152 yards per game through the air.

At the same time, our run defense is downright terrible at 129th.

Western's passing game is better than any we've played (maybe minus SMU?), ranking 26th. But, their running game STINKS! They're only gaining 97 yards per game, which is 119th.

Here's my point: If you're Tech's defense, you've played 6 games and you're the #6 pass defense in the country. But guess what? No one believes in you. They say "oh it's the opponents" or "yeah but the run defense is so bad, no one wants to pass!"

Okay. Prove it. Western ain't gonna run. They're going to be who they are. Prove you're better.

At the same time, your run D is AWFUL, but Western's offense is, too. Now's your chance to prove you aren't the 4th worst run D in the country. Just prove it.

--

Evan also writes for go tech pls dont die - check them out at gtpdd.dog and on Twitter at @gotechplsdntdie