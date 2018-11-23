Each week, we take a look into the weekend's matchup and try to pinpoint three things Louisiana Tech needs to do to win. Tomorrow at 11AM, the Dogs head home for one last ride in 2018 against the struggling Hilltoppers. What role can Tech play in Mike Sanford's downfall?

1) Just take care of business

It's senior day at the Joe. Western Kentucky comes in at 2-9 on the season, and Mike Sanford is probably going to get fired at the end of the season. The Hilltoppers have almost nothing to play for. Tech, on the other hand, is very close to getting another 8 win regular season and another bowl game. These seniors can go out as winners of 34 games if they win their last two games of the year. Jaylon Ferguson can still chase the sack record and add some dividends to his draft stock portfolio. The Dogs just need to go out and take care of their own business against an inferior Western Kentucky team with nothing to play for.

2) Seize the Momentum

The Hilltoppers, believe it or not, come into this weekend with quite a bit of momentum. Last week against UTEP, the Tops scored 40 unanswered points in the first half. UTEP certainly helped them by turning the ball over five times, but sheesh. In a battle of 1-9 teams, WKU certainly claimed the momentum early and never looked back. For most of this year, it seems that Tech has had trouble seizing momentum, even against inferior opponents (Especially against inferior opponents?). In a game on fall break, the team will need to generate momentum on its own, and not let the Toppers get anything going.

3) Be the better twin

WKU and Tech's offenses are startlingly similar. In fact, they're identical twins. Here are the basic stats for both teams, total yards/passing yards/rushing yards: WKU 370/239/131; Tech: 372/240/231. Seriously, the team's offenses are twins. In 11 games, Tech and WKU have put up almost identical statistics. The main difference is that Tech has won 7 games and Western has lost 9. That may be partially because Tech's defense is significantly better than Western's, and should be the best unit on the field for either team. With Jaylon Ferguson suiting up for the last time at home, the defense should have a little extra juice to work with. With any luck, Tech's offense will be the better twin tomorrow afternoon.

