Trey Hawsey announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday afternoon.

Embed content not available

Hawsey is a first-baseman from West Monroe High School and will graduate high school in 2024.

The talented first-baseman hit .407 with 7 HR and 40 RBI as a sophomore in 2022 and played a key role in the Rebels winning a Class 5A State Championship.

Hawsey's 3-run walk-off HR against Dutchtown sent the Rebels to the Championship Game.