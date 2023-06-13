Swistak is a transfer right-handed pitcher from Tennessee that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Swistak told BleedTechBlue.com, "It starts with the relationship I've built with the coaches. Coach Burroughs, Fouts, and Gaspard are incredible coaches and human beings. It's also hard not to acknowledge the success LA Tech has had in recent history not only with winning but also sending guys to the next level."

Swistak missed the 2023 season with an injury but has returned to action with a 1.13 ERA this summer.

During his days at Pearl River CC, Swistak went 11-2 with a 4.83 ERA.

---

Join the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.