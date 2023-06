Tyler Henry announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Friday afternoon.

Henry 6’4 transfer guard from Southern Indiana that will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Henry told BleedTechBlue.com, “My decision came directly from the relationship I had with the coaching staff. With it being my last year, I wanted to be somewhere that I could compete for a conference championship.”

As a junior in 2022-2023, the Brooklyn, NY native averaged 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Henry scored a season-high 20 points in 28 min against Southeast Missouri State back in February.

Season Highlights