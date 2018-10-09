Under the lights three nights ago in Joe Aillet Stadium, Louisiana Tech lost by 21 to a school they were expected to beat by ten. A few fingers point in a few different directions as to the root cause of the Bulldogs' offensive collapse, but many of the issues stem from one direction: the offensive line's inability to protect the QB.

But as Tech was getting their butts kicked, UTSA was wrapping up their third straight win (granted over Rice). The Roadrunners will look to increase their win streak, no doubt by attempting to take advantage of a weaknesses exposed by the Blazers: pressure on the quarterback.

Achieving that pressure would have probably been easier for Head Coach Frank Wilson a year ago, when the team still rostered future first round draft pick Marcus Davenport. In the three games Davenport lined up against Tech, the big man registered a sack a game and added an additional tackle-for-loss per game.

To try to replace the 2017 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, Texas-San Antonio turned to the JUCO Defensive End, Lorenzo Dantzler.

Dantzler attended Starkville High School, where he registered 13 sacks and 19 tackles-for-loss as a senior linebacker on Starkville High's route to the Mississippi 6A State Championship. He committed to Southern Miss, and sat out a redshirt year for the Golden Eagles. The next offseason he transferred to East Mississippi CC, which sounds familiar because it's the setting of the first two seasons of the Netflix show Last Chance U.

For UTSA, Lorenzo Dantzler has had an up and down season for the Roadrunners through the six games, but when he's on his game, he is hard to beat. Against Baylor, Dantzler tallied two tackles-for-loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. He also racked up two tackles-for-loss versus C-USA bottom-feeder UTEP. Even last week against Rice, Danzler recorded a sack and a forced fumble.

And fun fact: 50% of the time Dantzler makes a tackle, it is behind the line of scrimmage.

This secret weapon isn't even UTSA's biggest pass rushing threat. That title belongs to Josiah Tauaefa, the senior linebacker who has so far registered 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles and was named to Athlon Sports's 2018 Preseason All-Conference-USA First Team.

But Danzler has still made his presence known in his relatively short stint with the Roadrunners. I expect Danzler's name to be heard several times on the broadcast, especially if UTSA tries to copy what brought UAB success.

Maybe Tech will make adjustments throughout the week that will buy J'Mar time to make plays. Maybe last week was just a fluke for the veteran offensive line. But on the other hand, maybe we'll see something like this: