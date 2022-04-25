WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs drop 2 of 3 at home against Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (28-13, 12-6) dropped its 2nd C-USA series of the season against Middle Tennessee (21-17, 11-7) at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

GAME 1 | Middle Tennessee defeats LA Tech 7-3 to take the series opener

WIN | Zach Keenan (4-3) LOSS | Cade Gibson (4-1)

Briggs Rutter and Mason Speirs delivered run scoring hits in the first inning to give Middle Tennessee an early 2-0 lead in the series opener.

The Bulldogs would tie it in the bottom half of the third inning when Logan McLeod and Jorge Corona drove in Taylor Young and Steele Netterville.

In the fifth inning with the game tied at 2, the Blue Raiders struck for 3 runs on 4 hits to take a 5-2 lead.

Cade Gibson's evening was finished in that fifth inning. The left-hander allowed 11 hits and 5 ER in 4.2 innings of work.

Louisiana Tech would trim the deficit to 5-3 when Philip Matulia homered to right field in the 7th inning.

Middle Tennessee would add 2 unearned runs in the 9th inning to make it 7-3, which ended up being the final score.

Young and Corona each had 2 hits for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

GAME 2 | Jennings magnificent in Tech's 4-2 victory over Middle Tennessee to even the series

WIN | Ryan Jennings (3-1) LOSS | Peyton Wigginton (5-3) SAVE | Kyle Crigger (8)

Needing a win on Saturday afternoon to even the series, Louisiana Tech turned to Ryan Jennings on the mound.

The right-hander fired 8 innings of 2-run ball to earn his 3rd victory of the season.

Offensively, Louisiana Tech got RBI's from Taylor Young, Logan McLeod, and Steele Netterville in the victory.

Young finished his afternoon 0/0 at the plate. The senior from West Monroe drew 3 walks and had a sac-fly in the 7th inning.

Cole McConnell also played a key role in Tech's win on the defensive side of things. McConnell gunned down two Blue Raiders at the plate for his 2nd and 3rd outfield assists of the season.

Thaxton Berch also had 2 hits in his first career start for the Diamond Dogs.

GAME 3 | Blue Raiders defeat Bulldogs 6-3 in 12 innings to win series

WIN | Trent Seibert (3-2) LOSS | Kyle Crigger (3-1)

With a series victory on the line on Sunday afternoon, Middle Tennessee proved to be the tougher team and out-lasted the 'Dogs 6-3 in 12 innings.

Louisiana Tech only had 6 hits in the game and allowed 3 unearned runs in the defeat.

Tech hitters struck out 15 times in the game.

JT Mabry drove in the go-ahead run in MTSU's 3-run 12th inning. A run would score on the play after Taylor Young threw the ball away when trying to throw at Mabry at first base.

The Blue Raiders would get two more runs later in the inning when Gabe Jennings doubled to left field.

Kyle Crigger took his first loss of the season after allowing 3 runs (1 earned) in MTSU's 3-run 12th inning.

Logan McLeod had 3 hits in the defeat for Tech.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to Little Rock for a midweek match-up with the Trojans on Wednesday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 4 PM.



