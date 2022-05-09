WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs drop 2 of 3 games at home to FAU

Louisiana Tech (33-17, 15-9) dropped two of three games at home against FAU (30-18, 15-9) this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

GAME 1 | Cooley stifles the Tech bats in FAU's 10-2 win over LA Tech in series opener

WIN | Hunter Cooley (7-3) LOSS | Cade Gibson (4-4)

After three scoreless innings on both sides to open the series on Friday night, FAU got on the board in the top half of the fourth inning when Dylan Goldstein collected his first of three RBI on the evening to give the Owls a 1-0 lead.

In the top half of the 5th inning, FAU sent 12 hitters to the plate and scored 7 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks/HBPs to take an 8-0 lead.

Cade Gibson was chased from the game in that 5th inning and finished his evening allowing 8 earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.

FAU would score single runs in the 7th and 8th inning to stretch its lead out to 10-0.

Cole McConnell doubled in 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to trim the deficit to 10-2 FAU, which proved to be the final score.

Greg Martinez allowed 2 earned runs in 4.1 innings of relief work in the loss.

GAME 2 | Bulldog offense leads way in 11-6 victory to even the series

WIN | Jennings (4-1) LOSS | Marc DeGusipe (0-2)

Louisiana Tech scored early and often on Saturday afternoon to take command of the game.

The Bulldogs scored in each of the first four innings of the game to take an 8-0 lead.

For the afternoon, Tech scored in seven of eight frames that the offense came to the plate.

Cole McConnell and Jackson Lancaster each hit a 2-run HR in the contest.

Steele Netterville finished with 2 hits, including the 59th double of his Bulldog career to set the program record.

Ryan Jennings was fantastic on the mound. The senior allowed 1 earned run in 6 innings of work to earn his fourth win of season.

GAME 3 | Burnham sensational in FAU's 5-2 win to clinch the series

WIN | Tyler Burnham (6-0) LOSS | Jonathan Fincher (6-2)

Nolan Schanuel got FAU on the board in the first inning with a 2-run HR to right field to give the Owls an early 2-0 lead.

FAU would add a single run in the 2nd inning to stretch its lead out to 3-0.

Staked with an early lead, Tyler Burnham went to work on the mound.

The left-hander rarely found himself in trouble on his way to firing 6 innings of 1-run ball. Burnham allowed 3 hits and struck out 7 on the afternoon.

Jonathan Fincher took the loss for Tech after allowing 3 runs in 1.2 innings of work.

Jarret Whorff pitched well in relief allowing 2 runs in 4.1 innings of work.

Adarius Myers had 2 hits for Tech in the loss.

Up Next

Tech will host Western Kentucky in a 3-game series at J.C. Love Field next weekend.

First pitch of the series is set for 6 PM on Friday night.

