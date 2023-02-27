Louisiana Tech picked up its first series victory of the season by winning two of three games over Nicholls State in Ruston this weekend.

After receiving the news that OF Cole McConnell had been suspended indefinitely on Friday, Lane Burroughs squad showed some championship grit in the way it responded, especially in games 1 & 2.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

GAME 1 | Fincher, Matulia carry Bulldogs to 11-1 win to open series

WIN | Jonathan Fincher (1-1) LOSS | Tyler Theriot (1-1)

After Nicholls got on the board first with a solo home-run from Wes Toups to leadoff the game, it was all Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs scored multiple runs in the 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 7th innings on their way to a convincing 11-1 win.

Phil Matulia was the start offensively with 4 hits and 5 RBI. The Bulldogs slugger also connected on his 3rd and 4th home runs of the season in the 2nd and 7th innings.

In additional to Matulia's big night, Adarius Myers, Walker Burchfield, and Logan McLeod all had 2 RBI in the dominating victory.

Jonathan Fincher earned the 20th win of his Bulldog career by tossing 7 innings of 1-run baseball. The left-hander allowed only 4 hits while striking out 4 Colonel hitters.

GAME 2 | Hector provides quality start while Matulia and Corona provide the offense in 3-2 Tech win

WIN | Rawley Hector (1-1) LOSS | Devin Desandro (1-1)

The Colonels took an early 2-0 lead when Edgar Alvarez delivered a 2-run single in the second inning to open up the scoring.

Following that shaky second inning, Tech starter Rawley Hector would settle in on the mound. The Anna, TX native would allow only 3 hits and 0 walks over the next 4 frames on his way to earning the first win of his Bulldog career.

Offensively, it wasn't the prettiest of performances for the Bulldogs but they found a way.

Trailing 2-0 in the 4th inning, Dalton Davis singled to left field.

Following Davis, Matulia delivered a 2-run home-run to left field to tie the game at 2. It was Matulia's 5th dinger of the year, which tied him for the NCAA lead.



