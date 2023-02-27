WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs earn series victory against Nicholls State
Louisiana Tech picked up its first series victory of the season by winning two of three games over Nicholls State in Ruston this weekend.
After receiving the news that OF Cole McConnell had been suspended indefinitely on Friday, Lane Burroughs squad showed some championship grit in the way it responded, especially in games 1 & 2.
Let's take a look at how it happened.
GAME 1 | Fincher, Matulia carry Bulldogs to 11-1 win to open series
WIN | Jonathan Fincher (1-1) LOSS | Tyler Theriot (1-1)
After Nicholls got on the board first with a solo home-run from Wes Toups to leadoff the game, it was all Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs scored multiple runs in the 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 7th innings on their way to a convincing 11-1 win.
Phil Matulia was the start offensively with 4 hits and 5 RBI. The Bulldogs slugger also connected on his 3rd and 4th home runs of the season in the 2nd and 7th innings.
In additional to Matulia's big night, Adarius Myers, Walker Burchfield, and Logan McLeod all had 2 RBI in the dominating victory.
Jonathan Fincher earned the 20th win of his Bulldog career by tossing 7 innings of 1-run baseball. The left-hander allowed only 4 hits while striking out 4 Colonel hitters.
GAME 2 | Hector provides quality start while Matulia and Corona provide the offense in 3-2 Tech win
WIN | Rawley Hector (1-1) LOSS | Devin Desandro (1-1)
The Colonels took an early 2-0 lead when Edgar Alvarez delivered a 2-run single in the second inning to open up the scoring.
Following that shaky second inning, Tech starter Rawley Hector would settle in on the mound. The Anna, TX native would allow only 3 hits and 0 walks over the next 4 frames on his way to earning the first win of his Bulldog career.
Offensively, it wasn't the prettiest of performances for the Bulldogs but they found a way.
Trailing 2-0 in the 4th inning, Dalton Davis singled to left field.
Following Davis, Matulia delivered a 2-run home-run to left field to tie the game at 2. It was Matulia's 5th dinger of the year, which tied him for the NCAA lead.
Following Matulia's blast, Jorge Corona wanted in on some of the fun. The Bulldog catcher hit a moonshot to centerfield for his first home-run of the season to give Tech a 3-2 lead.
That's all the scoring that Tech would need.
Landon Tomkins came on in the 7th for his 3rd straight scoreless outing to open the season. The right-hander tossed 2.1 innings while allowing 4 hits and striking out 1.
Ethan Bates came on for the final 2 outs to earn his first save of the season.
GAME 3 | Nicholls salvages series finale, shutout Bulldogs 8-0
WIN | Jacob Mayers (2-0) LOSS | Reed Smith (0-1)
Louisiana Tech only had 4 hits in its series finale loss to the Colonels on Sunday afternoon.
After seeing 6 baserunners reach base in the first 3 innings, Tech would only see 2 baserunners reach base over the final 6 frames.
Brody Drost, Dalton Davis, Phil Matulia, and Ethan Bates each had hits for Tech in the defeat.
Reed Smith made the start for the Bulldogs on the mound and allowed 2 runs (1 earned) in 4.1 innings of work.
The trio of Alec Sparks, Caden Copeland, and Ryan Harland combined to allow 6 earned runs over the final 4.2 innings.
Up Next
Louisiana Tech will head to #4 Ole Miss for a two-game midweek series beginning on Tuesday night.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM on Tuesday night and 4 PM on Wednesday afternoon.
Both games will be broadcasted on SECN+.
---
