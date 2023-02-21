Louisiana Tech (2-2, 0-0) concluded its four-game series against BYU (2-2, 0-0) on Monday with both teams taking two wins apiece. This series contained several drastic ups and downs for both the Bulldogs and the Cougars, and we are going to recap each game.

GAME ONE | Cougars crush Bulldogs 10-1 on opening night

WIN | Jack Sterner (1-0) LOSS | Jonathan Fincher (0-1)

BYU took the reigns from the start of the game and did not let go until the game was officially over.

The Bulldogs were only able to get one run across the plate while mustering up a shockingly low four hits.

Walker Burchfield provided an RBI single that landed in right-center field to score in Jorge Corona.

Jonathan Fincher was the opening-day pitcher for the fourth consecutive year. The C-USA Preseason Pitcher of the Year was not as sharp as usual, giving up three runs on six hits and lasting 4.0 innings.

GAME TWO | Diamond Dogs rally late to earn an 8-6 win and even the series

WIN | Landon Tomkins (1-0) LOSS | Patton Gubler (0-1)

The first game of the Saturday doubleheader was a thriller, and the Bulldogs scored three runs in the 7th and 8th innings respectively to fight back and earn the hard-fought win.

BYU started where they left off on Friday night, scoring two runs in the first inning, and once again putting Tech in an early hole.

Team Captain Adarius Myers provided offense early on by hitting two RBI singles through the first three innings.

Down 6-2 in the 7th, Dalton Davis hit a clutch two-run home run and Phillip Matulia hit a home run of his own to cut the lead to 6-5 going into the 8th.

Cole McConnell continued the momentum in the 8th by hitting an RBI single to score Logan McLeod. Tied at 6-6, Brody Drost scored on a wild run to take the first lead of the day for the Bulldogs. Dalton Davis added to the lead by powering an RBI double to left field.

Landon Tomkins earned the win for Tech, combining with Alec Sparks and Nick Fraginals to only allow an impressive one run on six hits in 7 innings of relief work.

GAME THREE | Cougars build a huge lead early, hold on to win 8-2

WIN | Cutter Clawson (1-0) LOSS | Rawley Hector (0-1)

For the third consecutive game, BYU took a lead early on and put pressure on Tech to make a comeback.

In Saturday’s second game of the doubleheader, the Cougars built a daunting 7-0 lead in only the second inning.

BYU only scored one run after the second, coming on a solo home run from Austin Sepede in the 7th.

Dalton Davis drilled a double and Adarius Myers secured a single, helping the Bulldogs get seven men on base combined in the 7th and 8th innings. Unfortunately, Tech could not take advantage of a potential late-game rally and was only able to put two on the board.

After the loss Head Coach Lane Burroughs stated, “We just are not playing good baseball right now. We will get there. We are playing a good team. We have to come out on Monday and find a way to split the series.”

GAME FOUR | Bulldogs dominate Cougars 10-2, finish series with a tie

WIN | Ethan Bates (1-0) LOSS | Carter Smith (0-1)

The Bulldogs put together an all-around impressive performance and had their best day hitting as well as on the mound of any game this series.

Tech finally was able to get ahead of BYU in the first inning, but the Cougars would not go away, scoring two in the top of the 2nd.

After loading the bases, Brody Drost and Dalton Davis stepped up to the plate and seized the moment, both making run scoring hits to take the lead at 4-2.

Adarius Myers stole two bases before capitalizing on a throwing error to increase the Tech lead to 5-2.

The Bulldogs then showed off their ability to hit a myriad of bombs, starting off with a three-run shot from Phillip Matulia. Brody Drost joined the party by hitting his own solo home run to center. Will Safford provided a sacrifice fly as well to add yet another run for the Bulldogs, making the score 10-2.

On the mound, Tech completely shut down BYU after the second inning. Reed Smith, Ethan Bates, and Landon Tomkins combined for 12 strikeouts and only allowed two hits for the last seven innings.

Lane Burroughs was proud of his team’s ability to fight back and answer the bell saying, “I thought we played Louisiana Tech baseball tonight.”

NEXT UP

Louisiana Tech will host in-state opponent Nicholls State (3-1, 0-0) in a three-game series starting this Friday.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2023 season.