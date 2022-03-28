WEEKEND RECAP | Diamond Dogs sweep FIU, off to 5-1 start in C-USA play

Louisiana Tech (18-6, 5-1) kept it rolling this weekend with a 3-game sweep over FIU (9-15, 2-4).

The Bulldogs have now won 13 of their last 15 games overall.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Fincher solid, offense explodes late in 12-2 win over FIU to open the series

WIN | Jonathan Fincher (4-0) LOSS | Ryan Cabarcas (2-2) SAVE | Anthony Giannette (1)

There would be no letdown on Friday night for Louisiana Tech after its huge win over LSU in its previous game.

Tech scored 4 runs on 2 hits in the 1st inning to take an early 4-1 lead over the Golden Panthers.

Leading 7-2 in the 7th inning, Tech's offense would score 5 runs to stretch the lead out to 12-2.

The big blow came when Philip Matulia drove in 3 runs on a bases clearing double with 2 outs in the frame.

Matulia was 3/5 at the dish with 4 RBI on the evening. Taylor Young also added 3 hits from his leadoff spot.

Jonathan Fincher fired 6 solid innings for the Bulldogs to earn his 4th victory of the season. The left-hander allowed 5 hits and 2 runs (1 ER), while striking out 5 FIU hitters.

Anthony Giannette came on to throw the final 3 innings in relief to earn his first save of the season.

Game 2 | Cade Gibson dominant over 8 innings as Tech cruises to 12-0 win to claim series victory

WIN | Cade Gibson (3-0) LOSS | Patrick Pridgen (1-3)

Cade Gibson made his first weekend start of the season on Saturday afternoon. The Ruston native was DOMINANT.

Gibson allowed only 5 hits in 8 shutout innings on the mound to earn his 3rd win of the season.

Offensively, Tech scored 12 runs for a second consecutive day.

Wade Elliott and Cole McConnell each drove in runs in the 3rd inning to give Tech an early 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs added 4 more runs in the 6th inning after Richie Pena hit 5 consecutive Tech hitters in the inning.

Leading 6-0 in the 8th inning, the 'Dogs would put the game away with a 6-run frame to stretch the lead out to 12-0.

Cole McConnell, Philip Matulia, Jackson Lancaster, Jorge Corona and Wade Elliott all had RBI in the inning.

Corona delivered the big blow with a 2-run HR to left field. It was Corona's 4th HR of the season.

Elliott led all Tech hitters with 3 hits and 4 RBI on the afternoon.

Corona reached base 4 times, including the HR in the 8th inning.

Game 3 | Diamond Dogs close out series with a 13-3 win over FIU to sweep series

WIN | Jarret Whorff (2-3) LOSS | Carlos Lequerica (1-1)

Toughness. Louisiana Tech showed a great deal of toughness on Sunday afternoon to earn a conference sweep over FIU.

Cole McConnell doubled in the first inning to give Tech an early 1-0 lead to set the tone for the afternoon.

Taylor Young and Logan McCleod each drove in runs in the 3rd and 4th innings to give Tech a 3-1 lead.

Leading 3-2 in the 5th inning, Phil Matulia doubled and Jorge Corona singled to give Tech a 5-2 lead.

Steele Netterville would make it 6-2 Tech in the 7th inning when he LAUNCHED a HR to LF. Estimated at 475 feet.

Leading 6-2 in the 8th, Tech was ready to hit the showers.

Cole McConnell delivered a grand slam, and Jorge Corona delivered a 3-run HR to give Tech a 13-2 victory in 8 innings due to the 10-run rule.

McConnell led Tech with 3 hits and 5 RBI.

Jarret Whorff earned the win on the mound after allowing 2 ER in 4.2 innings of work.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will host Dallas Baptist at 6 PM on Tuesday night.

