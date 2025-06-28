Wesley Scott commits to Diamond Dogs

Wesley Scott announced his commitment to the Diamond Dogs on Saturday afternoon.

Scott, a transfer infielder from Ouachita Baptist University, will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Scott told BleedTechBlue.com, "I’m pumped up to be a part of a D1 culture to win ball games at the highest collegiate level and make friends that I could call family for the rest of my life.”

The Dallas, TX native started all 98 games at Ouachita Baptist over his two-year career. Scott, a switch-hitter, slashed .305/.419/.527 with 15 HR, 22 2B, 5 3B, 80 RBI, and 34 stolen bases in those two years in Arkadelphia.

THE FILM