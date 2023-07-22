Will Melby announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Saturday, per Twitter.

Melby is a transfer right-handed pitcher from UCF that will come to Ruston with 3 years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Melby told BleedTechBlue.com, “Ruston was the most special place I have ever visited. Not only the facilities but how much the coaches treat you like family. LA Tech gives me to opportunity to play at a place where baseball matters, and I am excited to play for these coaches and fans.”

Pitching in the Florida Collegiate Summer League this summer, Melby has a 2.86 ERA in 22 IP. The 6'4, 260-pound right-hander has limited opponents to a .127 batting average

---

