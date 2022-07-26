Will Safford commits to Diamond Dogs

Will Safford announced his intentions to transfer to Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon.

Safford joins Brody Drost and Rawley Hector as transfers that Lane Burroughs and Co. have added to the roster this off-season.

The Baton Rouge native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at LSU where he saw action in 32 games.

Safford started games in both the infield and the outfield during his career at LSU.

On why he chose LA Tech, Safford told BleedTechBlue.com, "It just seems like a great fit! The guys all play the game the right way, and the staff there is amazing! I’ve heard nothing but great things about them!"

