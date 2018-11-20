Two years ago, Tech traveled to Bowling Green, KY to face WKU for the C-USA Championship game in a showdown between the two best schools in Conference USA. And it wasn't a new experience for either school, as both schools had played in a conference championship one of the two previous years.

But last year, both teams struggled, but they found their way to bowl games, each with a six win regular season.

Tech has improved for its 2018 campaign, but WKU has taken a nose dive. The Hilltoppers have a 2-9 record going into Ruston this weekend. What could have gone wrong so quickly?



Well, two big things led to WKU's downfall: a departing coach and a graduating QB.

After the Hilltoppers' second straight C-USA title in 2016, Coach Jeff Brohm was poached by Purdue. Mike Sanford, a former Boise State QB, was hired to fill the vacancy. Western Kentucky took an expected step back the next year due to the coaching, but was held afloat by senior QB Mike White.

Mike White was a very talented college quarterback. He was the kind of player for the Hilltoppers that could make up for glaring shortcomings in other positions on the team.

The biggest of those shortcomings was the running back. The 2017 Hilltoppers finished last in C-USA in rushing yards, and it wasn't even close:



