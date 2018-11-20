WKU's Secret Weapon
Two years ago, Tech traveled to Bowling Green, KY to face WKU for the C-USA Championship game in a showdown between the two best schools in Conference USA. And it wasn't a new experience for either school, as both schools had played in a conference championship one of the two previous years.
But last year, both teams struggled, but they found their way to bowl games, each with a six win regular season.
Tech has improved for its 2018 campaign, but WKU has taken a nose dive. The Hilltoppers have a 2-9 record going into Ruston this weekend. What could have gone wrong so quickly?
Well, two big things led to WKU's downfall: a departing coach and a graduating QB.
After the Hilltoppers' second straight C-USA title in 2016, Coach Jeff Brohm was poached by Purdue. Mike Sanford, a former Boise State QB, was hired to fill the vacancy. Western Kentucky took an expected step back the next year due to the coaching, but was held afloat by senior QB Mike White.
Mike White was a very talented college quarterback. He was the kind of player for the Hilltoppers that could make up for glaring shortcomings in other positions on the team.
The biggest of those shortcomings was the running back. The 2017 Hilltoppers finished last in C-USA in rushing yards, and it wasn't even close:
And adding to that, the Hilltoppers had zero rushes over 20 yards last year. Zero. That's almost an impressive feat. Even the second worst team in 20+ yard rush category (UTEP) had six. And going back as far as 2010, this was the only time in FBS a team hadn't had at least one 20+ yard run during a season.
But because Mike White was lining up behind center, WKU was able to get to six wins. This year however, the Hilltoppers don't have the luxury of an All-Conference QB.
But they do have the help of this week's secret weapon: redshirt freshman Joshua Samuel.
Samuel earned a two star ranking at Central Gwinnet (GA) high school and gathered quite a bit of interest from college programs, including multiple FCS and FBS schools. The tailback passed over an offer from a local school (Georgia Southern) to play at Western Kentucky, where he has quickly made an impact in only his second year on campus.
While their record has not improved, WKU has drastically improved their rushing game, a large part due to Samuel. The redshirt freshman has almost three times as many rushing yards as any other back on the team, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The Hilltopers now have seven 20+ yard rushes, which while still not a lot, have improved the ranking to 117th in the country. And that's mostly thanks to Samuel, who continues to improve week over week.
Tech's defense has given up a few big runs on the year, but the unit may be able to hold back a struggling WKU group, even with the improvements that Samuel brings. Tech statistically has a slightly-better-than-average run defense (6th in C-USA), so it wouldn't be surprising to see Samuel kept in check. But on the other hand, maybe we'll see something like this:
Nathan is also a contributor to gtpdd.dog, a lighthearted Louisiana Tech blog. Be sure to follow @gotechplsdntdie on Twitter.