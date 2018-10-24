After a close game against a winless UTEP last week, Tech travels to Boca Raton on Friday to take on an FAU team who is undefeated at home this season. Let’s look at who the X-Factors are this week for each team.

Louisiana Tech:

Jaylon Ferguson: It may seem like we are beating a dead horse constantly bringing up number 45, but his importance to this Tech team cannot be overstated. Ferguson is a once in a generation talent for the Bulldogs. There may not be a pass rusher of this caliber at Tech, or even CUSA, for years to come. Coming off a game with 3.5 sacks, Ferguson is only 1.5 sacks short of breaking the school record for most sacks all time. Facing an offensive line that does not have one starter performing at a starter level according to Pro Football Focus, 45 is sure to have another big game. FAU also allowed two sacks, seven TFL and 18 quarterback hurries last week in a loss at Marshall.

Teddy Veal: Veal tallied 11 total receptions last week against UTEP, while the rest of the WR corps had only six catches combined. If J’Mar Smith continues to rely on Veal this week, he could have another big day against a struggling Florida Atlantic secondary. With Veal finally at 100% after offseason ankle surgery, it is clear he is now once again, Smith’s favorite target. However, if FAU sees these numbers and puts strict cover on Veal, it could mean trouble for the Bulldogs.

FAU:

Devin Singletary: The 5’9, 200 pound running back, led all of FBS last year with 33 touchdowns in 2017 behind a much better offensive line than what he has this year. Singletary grades out at 77.4 on Pro Football Focus, only behind receiver, Jovon Durante on the offensive side for the Owls. With FAU having its fair share of quarterback struggles, Singletary has been the lifeblood of this offense. If the FAU offensive line is able to open up just a few holes, Singletary will wreak havoc on the Tech defense.

Rashad Smith: Smith started the season in the shadow of Azeez Al-Shaair, the preseason Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. However, Smith has been playing well all year and Al-shaair tore his ACL prior to the Marshall game last week. Smith is playing exceptionally well, leading the team with 54 tackles to go along with a team-high three interceptions in 2018. Smith also boasts a 76.9 PFF grade, highest on the Owl defense. He has shown his ability to read a backfield and make tackles, while also dropping back to cover the pass extremely effectively.

