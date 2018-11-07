Louisiana Tech and Rice will square off in a Conference USA matchup Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium. Let’s take a look at two X-Factors for each team entering the game:

Louisiana Tech:

Tech Running Backs: Offensive struggles have been consistent for the Bulldogs throughout the season but preparing to face a team that allows 179 yards rushing per game could be promising for the Tech running game. Jaqwis Dancy, Kam McKnight, and Justin Henderson will play a key role in the Bulldogs being successful offensively Saturday. A big day on the ground could lead to a comfortable win which would definitely be a welcome sight for Tech fans.

James Jackson: The junior from Haynesville has had a good year to this point in 2018 and looks to improve this week versus Rice. Jackson has earned a 68.8 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus which is second among Tech linebackers. Jackson is also third on the team with 53 total tackles to go along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. Jackson will need to play well Saturday for Tech to slow down a Rice rushing attack that gashed Tech for 247 yards and three touchdowns on the ground a season ago.

Rice:

Aaron Cephus: The 6’4” 200 pound receiver has 484 yards and five touchdowns on the year with all five scores coming on the road. Cephus seems to travel well and could continue to put up big numbers this week against a Bulldog defense that allowed 243 yards and four touchdowns to Nick Fitzgerald and Mississippi State a week ago. Although he’s long and lanky, Cephus can really stretch the field as Tech learned a season ago when he caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Prudy Calderon: This freshman defensive back has been a threat to quarterbacks all year long. With 31 tackles, 2 INTs and 5 pass breakups, Calderon will be a name to watch for an Owl defense that is allowing 443 yards and nearly 39 points per game. The former three-star prospect looks like he will be a mainstay for Mike Bloomgren’s team for years to come.