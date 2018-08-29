Louisiana Tech and South Alabama will kick off the 2018 season on Saturday night in Mobile. The Bulldogs defeated the Jaguars 34-16 last season in Ruston.

Let’s take a look at a couple of x-factors from each team heading into the matchup.

Louisiana Tech:

Jaylon Ferguson: Throughout the 2017 season, there were plenty of questions surrounding Ferguson and his production level. Although he ended up being an All-Conference selection, which is not too shabby by any means, a double-digit sack season in 2018 will be just what the doctor ordered. Ferguson has admitted that he came into the season a little heavy a year ago at 280 pounds but is back down to 260 this season and is ready to perform at his 2016 level when he collected 14.5 sacks. South Alabama has plenty of questions across its offensive line with only 17 starts among the group. Right tackle, Ryan Alexander has made 16 of those 17 starts. Hadon Merchant, Brian Ankerson, and Rowan Godwin will be taking the first snaps of their collegiate careers. Saturday night will provide a golden opportunity for Ferguson and the rest of his defensive line mates to make a major impact.

J’Mar Smith: After an up and down season in 2017, J’Mar Smith is ready to turn his doubters into believers. He’ll get his first opportunity Saturday night against a team that allowed him to throw for 317 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. With four capable running backs and a plethora of playmakers at wide receiver, Smith is expected to have an easier time in 2018. Skip Holtz has stated on many occasions this fall that Smith has grown up an immense amount from a mental standpoint. Making the easy throw, especially early on, will allow Smith to get in a rhythm and lead the Bulldogs to a big night offensively against the Jaguars.

South Alabama:

Jamarius Way: South Alabama really struggled to move the football throughout the 2017 season and only averaged 19 points per game which ranked 119th nationally. Way is one of the few playmakers for the Jaguars and will be relied on in a big way in Steve Campbell’s first season as head coach. The big 6’4 possession receiver is a nightmare for opposing defensive backs with his ability to high-point the football. If South Alabama is going to upset Louisiana Tech, Way is going to have to have a field day at receiver.

The Quarterback Position: Whether it is Cole Garvin, Ceephus Johnson, or Evan Orth behind center, South Alabama is going to need good quarterback play to be successful. Johnson is more of a pocket passer, Orth is more of a runner, and Garvin is a combination of the two. Garvin has the most experience throwing for 1,490 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. Louisiana Tech is preparing for the unknown with Steve Campbell coaching in his first game, which should give the Jaguars a leg up early on. We’ll see if the quarterback position at South Alabama can find some stability and allow for the Jaguars to put up some points Saturday night.

While Louisiana Tech is an obvious favorite heading into its matchup with South Alabama, the Jaguars are the home team and will be playing with a tremendous amount of emotion in Steve Campbell’s first game as head coach. If the Bulldogs are going to get their season off to a solid start, Jaylon Ferguson and J’Mar Smith are going to need to be in the middle of that success.