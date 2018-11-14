Louisiana Tech (7-3, 5-1) will travel to Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon to take on Southern Miss (4-5, 3-3). The Golden Eagles have won the last three games in the series, including a 34-27 double overtime win in Ruston a season ago. Let’s take a look at the X-Factors for both teams entering the matchup.

Louisiana Tech:

Jaqwis Dancy: Dancy is the difference maker for Tech on the offensive side of the football. The junior tailback has 666 total yards and nine touchdowns in eight games for the Bulldogs this season. While Dancy has always been perceived as a speed back, he has taken on a more physical style in 2018 and is averaging 4.09 yards per carry after contact this season. If Tech is going to have success against the ninth ranked defense in the country, Dancy will need to be at the center of it earning tough yards against a really solid Golden Eagle defense.

Jaylon Ferguson: #SackDaddy leads the country with 12.5 sacks to go along with 18 tackles for loss and 49 quarterback pressures in 2018. Saturday afternoon will give Ferguson an opportunity to add to those totals against a struggling Golden Eagle offensive line. In fact, the Southern Miss offensive line has allowed 20 sacks and 82 quarterback pressures through nine games. With only three games remaining in his collegiate career, Ferguson is just four sacks from tying Terrell Suggs all-time record of 44.

Southern Miss:

Jack Abraham: The former Louisiana Tech quarterback is expected to return for the Golden Eagles on Saturday after missing the previous two games due to injury. Abraham has had a solid season throwing for 2,056 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson does a nice job at playing to Abraham’s strengths by throwing the ball within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage 68% of the time. Abraham is completing an astounding 86% of those throws as well. If the Golden Eagles are going to score more than 30 points for the first time since September, the short passing game will need to be clicking on all cylinders.

Picasso Nelson: Nelson will make his 48th career start for the Golden Eagles on Saturday against Louisiana Tech. The defensive back has had a stellar career and is having another excellent season in 2018 with 46 tackles and one interception. Louisiana Tech is going to have to throw the ball against Southern Miss in order to have success which will give Nelson plenty of opportunities to make big plays. Nelson has only allowed 18 catches for 160 yards in nine games this season. Nelson is the heart and soul of a very good Southern Miss defense.

