Louisiana Tech is back at home this week after a trip to UTSA where the Bulldogs handled the Roadrunners. This week Tech looks to keep the momentum rolling at home versus UTEP. Let’s see who the X-Factors are for each team this week.

Louisiana Tech:

Joshua Mote: It didn’t take long for the redshirt-freshman guard to make his presence known on the Tech offensive line. Through the first four games of the season, Mote has an overall grade of 62 according to Pro Football Focus, a higher number than any offensive linemen had against UTSA last week. After sitting out the last two games due to injury, Mote will look to be a prominent force once again along the Tech offensive line. The Bulldogs are averaging 158 yards rushing per game with Mote in the lineup versus only 112 yards per game without him.

Tech Linebackers: Age is more than just a number here. Three of the four linebackers that are seeing heavy playing time have been in this program for four years and the experience is showing. The Tech linebacker force held its own against UTSA allowing 85 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Expect to see an impact from multiple players at the linebacker position Saturday against a UTEP offensive line that has allowed 21 sacks over 3 games.

UTEP:

Ryan Metz and Kai Locksley: The dual QB system of Metz and Locksley at UTEP has not been the most dominant duo by any means completing only 48% of their throws with four touchdowns against seven interceptions. However, Ryan Metz gave North Texas issues two weeks ago throwing for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Kai Locksley, originally signed with Texas out of high school, is a dual threat quarterback that is far more effective using his legs. Both quarterbacks are expected to play which will create a difficult offense to prepare for.

Jamar Smith: Smith grades out at 73.5 at the linebacker position for the Miners this season according to Pro Football Focus. Smith tallied 11 total tackles against North Texas two weeks ago and is looking to put up similar numbers this weekend. He could cause some trouble shooting the gaps against a Tech offensive line that has had its issues opening holes in the run games recently.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!