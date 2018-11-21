Louisiana Tech (7-4, 5-2) and Western Kentucky (2-9, 1-6) will square off Saturday afternoon inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11AM, and the Bulldogs will be looking for their 8th win of the regular season.



Let’s look at two X-Factors for each team heading into the matchup:



Louisiana Tech:



J’Mar Smith: In last week’s loss at Southern Miss, Smith played one of his better games of the year throwing for 243 yards and one touchdown while completing 63% of his throws. If not for four drops by his receivers, Smith could have thrown for close to 300 yards and two or three touchdowns. Playing solidly two consecutive weeks has been an issue for Smith throughout his career, but playing well once again this week will go a long way in the Tech offense putting some big numbers on the board Saturday.



Jaylon Ferguson: Jaylon Ferguson will put on a uniform for the final time at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday afternoon. The star defensive end is a once in a generation type player that Bulldog fans should take the opportunity to come see one final time at home. In 2018, Ferguson has collected 21.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and nine more quarterback hurries. With two sacks against the Hilltoppers, Ferguson will tie the all-time NCAA record with 44 career sacks. Get out to The Joe Saturday afternoon and watch history!

Western Kentucky:



Steven Duncan: While WKU has struggled to a 2-9 record in 2018, Duncan has been a rare bright spot. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. In fact, Duncan is coming off his best game of the season when he piled up 268 totals and two touchdowns on his way to a 92.7 QBR. If the 14-point underdogs are going to pull off the upset, Duncan will have to continue his solid play.



Ben Holt: The best way to describe Ben Holt is to just flat out call him a “football player.” He’s your prototypical linebacker that is the heart and soul of the defense. In 2018, Holt has collected 107 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries, 5 passes defended, 1 fumble forced, and 1 fumble recovery. The senior absolutely fills up a box score. With Holt manning the middle, the Hilltoppers have a chance to keep themselves in the game against a Tech offense that has been suspect all year.

