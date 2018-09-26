Louisiana Tech will travel to Denton on Saturday night to take on North Texas. The Mean Green are the favorite in Conference USA after starting 4-0 in 2018. Let’s take a look at two x-factors for each team:

Louisiana Tech:

J’Mar Smith: Smith played one heck of a football game for the Bulldogs on Saturday night at LSU. While looking at his 330 yards and three touchdowns is impressive, his poise, pocket presence and leadership were even more impressive. If Louisiana Tech is going to win a Conference USA Championship, J’Mar Smith has to be the leader of the offense. Smith showed that he is far more than capable and that must continue against North Texas if the Bulldogs are going to knock off the Mean Green.

Jaylon Ferguson: Ferguson looked like a first round NFL Draft pick on Saturday night at LSU. He was a terror coming off the edge and kept LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, uncomfortable throughout the evening. Up next, Mason Fine and a potent North Texas offense. Last season, Fine was limited to 211 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception against the Bulldogs but had a big day on the ground as a team with 210 yards. Tech must be able to take away one element of the North Texas offense in order to be successful. Ferguson providing a dominant pass rush will go a long way in Tech slowing down a Mean Green offense that is averaging 49 points per game.

North Texas:

Kemon Hall: Hall will be tasked with covering Tech’s best receiver, Adrian Hardy on Saturday night. Bulldogs fans are well aware that Hardy is an absolute stud outside but need to be aware of Hall. Hall already has 21 tackles, eight pass break-ups, and three interceptions for a Mean Green defense that leads the nation in interceptions with ten. If North Texas is going to have success against a Tech offense that is gaining confidence by the day, Hall will be at the center of it.

Loren Easley: In 2017, Jeffrey Wilson gashed Louisiana Tech for 165 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Now it’s Easley’s turn for a shot at the Bulldogs. What makes North Texas so potent on offense is their ability to both run and throw. While Mason Fine is the key to the ignition, Easley plays a pivotal role in the run game. The junior tailback is averaging 92 yards per game and has scored three touchdowns in three games this season. If North Texas is going to win Saturday night, Easley will play a big role out of the backfield.

