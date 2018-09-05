



After a win in Mobile at South Alabama last weekend, Louisiana Tech will return home to open its home schedule against Southern this weekend. Let’s take a look at the x-factors for both programs heading into the matchup:

Louisiana Tech

J’Mar Smith: Smith was on this list last week, and he finds himself right back here again this week. After throwing three interceptions on Saturday against South Alabama, Smith has a few things to clean up. When Louisiana Tech hosts Southern this week, he has an opportunity to get right. Southern will not be able to compete against Tech when it comes to a talent perspective on Saturday. Smith needs to make that obvious early on and get the offense in gear.

Davan Dyer: The punting game really struggled in week one. While Dyer averaged 39 yards per punt with a long of 62, consistency was the issue. Speaking about the play of the special teams at his weekly press conference, Skip Holtz said, “The kicking game I thought from beginning to end was a train wreck. It was certainly not what we were looking for.” The punting game will need to be better in week two.

Southern:

John Lampley: While Southern dropped a 55-7 decision to TCU on Saturday, Lampley didn’t play all that bad in his first career start. Lampley completed 5/14 passes for 101 yards to go along with one touchdown and two interceptions. Lampley only played a half of football, but Coach Odums and the staff at Southern were satisfied with his play. If Southern is going to find success against the Bulldogs Saturday, Lampley will be at the center of it with his play at quarterback.

The Human Jukebox: While the game on the field may not be all that competitive, the Southern Jaguar Marching Band will be spectacular at halftime. Don’t miss it.

