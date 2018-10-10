Louisiana Tech will travel to UTSA this weekend for a crucial Conference USA matchup. The Bulldogs are coming off a tough loss to UAB and will look to rebound against the Roadrunners. Let’s take a look at the X-Factors for each team heading into the matchup.

Louisiana Tech:

Tech OL: It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech struggled offensively against UAB last week. The Bulldogs had 11 loss yards plays, allowed five sacks, and only converted 2/12 third downs. J’Mar Smith certainly did not play one of his better games, but he faced pressure throughout the night due to lackluster play up front. Tech will face a UTSA defensive line that has accumulated 46 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and 61 quarterback pressures. If Tech is going to bounce back on the offensive side of the ball, the offensive line must play better.

Jaqwis Dancy: Dancy has missed the last two weeks but is expected to return this week against UTSA. The sensational running back is averaging nine yards per carry and adds a dynamic playmaker to the Bulldog offense. With Dancy in the backfield, a two yard gain can turn into 35 in a hurry. Getting Jaqwis Dancy back will be just what the doctor ordered for the Bulldogs this week.

UTSA:

Josiah Tauaefa: Tauaefa is the best linebacker in Conference USA, and he just might be the best linebacker in the entire country. He is the highest graded linebacker in the country according to Pro Football Focus with a 91 grade. With Tech’s issues up front last week, Tauaefa’s dominant play in the middle should allow for the rest of the Roadrunner defense to focus solely on the pass which could give Tech some problems.

Cordale Grundy: Grundy is in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Roadrunners and has not fared well. In fact, Grundy is only completing 52% of his throws for 133 yards per game. To make matters worse, the Roadrunners rank dead last in the FBS averaging just over 250 total yards per game. If UTSA is going to have success against Tech on Saturday night, Grundy is going to have to play better.

