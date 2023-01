Hopes is a transfer safety from Tulsa that will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning In 2023.

On why he chose LA Tech, the Jefferson, TX native told BleedTechBlue.com, "The campus is beautiful, and I really like the defensive scheme. I feel like I can be maximized as a player at Louisiana Tech. I also feel the coaches generally care about me as a person mentally and physically."

Hopes becomes the 10th player that Louisiana Tech has added through the transfer portal this off-season.

