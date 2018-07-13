Throughout the next 12 weeks, BleedTechBlue will take an early look at each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents for the 2018 football season.

The Bulldogs finished 2017 with a 7-6 record that included a fourth consecutive bowl win in the DXL Frisco Bowl over SMU 51-10.

Skip Holtz returns for his 6th season at Louisiana Tech as the head coach.

In week eight, game #7, Louisiana Tech will host UTEP on October 20th for homecoming.

The Miners finished the 2017 season without a win. Sean Kuglar was fired mid-season, but the results were no better when Mike Price took over. UTEP was the only winless program in FBS.

Dana Dimel was hired in December as the 26th head coach in program history. Dimel comes from Kansas State where he had been the offensive coordinator since 2009.

Upon taking the job, Dimel said, “We will work diligently to elevate UTEP football to the highest level in Conference USA. Having been a part of a major turnaround at Kansas State and having the success we did at Wyoming, I’m just really excited about the leadership challenge that’s ahead.”

Dimel has also served as the head coach at both Wyoming and Houston where he compiled a 30-39 overall record.

Finding a quality quarterback was Dimel’s first priority, and it appears he did a nice job. Former Texas signee, Kai Locksley was brought in to run the spread attack. Locksley, son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, completed 66% of his throws for 2,238 yards and 20 touchdowns at Iowa Western CC a year ago. Locksley also rushed for 705 yards and 20 more scores.

If Locksley is the answer, the Miners have a chance to be a thorn in opposing teams’ side all season.

Joshua Fields and Quadraiz Wadley return at running back in 2018 after rushing for a combined 636 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

Terry Juniel is the leading returning receiver after catching 23 passes for 224 yards last season.

Keep an eye on slot receiver Kavika Johnson in 2018. The former quarterback flashed some ability last season and caught 15 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Dimel tabbed Mike Cox to run his defense. Cox is a 30-year coaching veteran and will be tasked with improving a defense that allowed over 447 yards a game.

Leading tackler, Alvin Jones, has moved on due to graduation. The Miners will lean on Jamar Smith, Kahani Smith, and Michael Lewis to lead the defense.

Jamar Smith had 28 tackles in 2017 as Jones’ backup.

Kahani Smith and Michael Lewis both had 46 tackles from their safety spots a year ago to go along with a combined two interceptions.

Many consider UTEP one of the toughest coaching jobs in the entire country. Dimel has experience at Kansas State under Bill Snyder, another job that’s extremely tough.

Dimel should be able to turn the UTEP program around, but it will take some time. While there is some talent on the squad, the lack of depth is extremely concerning and will likely prevent the Miners from making a big splash in 2018.

Locksley is the player to watch at quarterback. If he quickly finds success at the Division 1 level, the Miners will have the ability to score some points offensively.

Homecoming is generally one of the easier opponents that a team will face all season. For Tech, this year is no different, but the Bulldogs must be ready to play from the get-go to avoid the upset.

