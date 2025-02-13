PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech (17-7, 6-5) will host Kennesaw State (14-10, 6-5) in a crucial Conference USA matchup on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (54-35 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Kennesaw State HC | Antoine Pettway (29-26 in his 2nd season at Kennesaw State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned its first conference road win 82-71 at FIU on Saturday afternoon.

AJ Bates made his first career start and delivered with 19 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals in 40 minutes of action.

The Bulldogs shots 61% from the field, 45% from 3-point range, and 85% from the free throw line.

Scouting the Owls

Kennesaw State fell 76-75 at home to Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Adrian Wooley and Simeon Cottle continue to pace the Owls on the offensive end of the floor.

Wooley, a freshman, is averaging 18.9 points per game on 52% shooting from the field.

Cottle is averaging 18.1 points per game. The College Park, GA native scored 25 points in Kennesaw State's 78-76 victory over Louisiana Tech on January 18th.

---

