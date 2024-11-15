Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-4) will hit the road Saturday afternoon for a matchup against Western Kentucky (7-2, 5-0).

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM.

The game can be viewed on the CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Game Betting Odds

Spread | WKU -13.5

O/U Total | 52.5

Moneyline Odds | LA Tech +390, Western Kentucky -530

ESPN's FPI gives the Bulldogs an 18.7% chance at winning the game outright.

Recent Trends

- Louisiana Tech is 3-0 ATS when playing as a double-digit underdog in 2024.

- The Bulldogs are 5-4 ATS in 2024.

- The O has hit in 4 of 9 games this season for both Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky.

- Western Kentucky is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games dating back to 2023.

---

