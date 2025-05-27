Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | May 27, 2025

Throughout the spring and summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball in 2025.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals. Maton signed with the Cardinals this past off-season and is in his 9th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2025:

- 21 appearances, 0-1, 19 IP, 2.84 ERA, 6 ER, 19 hits allowed, 5 BB, 25 K

Ruston product Cade Gibson is also beginning to establish himself in the big leagues with the Miami Marlins. Let's take a look at his numbers in 2025:

- 7 appearances, 0-2, 12.2 IP, 0.71 ERA, 1 ER, 12 hits allowed, 4 BB, 7 K

Elsewhere, nine other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. David Leal, Taylor Young, Jarret Whorff, Ryan Jennings, Jackson Lancaster, Landon Tomkins, Cole McConnell, Sam Brodersen, and Jorge Corona make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

David Leal (AAA, Oakland Athletics)

- 14 appearances, 0-0, 2.30 ERA, 15.2 IP, 4 ER, 12 hits allowed, 7 BB, 17 K

Ryan Jennings (AAA, Toronto Blue Jays)

- 15 appearances, 4-1, 2.77 ERA, 26 IP, 7 ER, 20 hits allowed, 17 BB, 34 K

Taylor Young (AA, Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 44 GP, 34/156, .218 avg, .333 OBP, .282 SLG, 1 HR, 13 RBI, 24 BB, 21 K, 13/15 SB

Jarret Whorff (AA, Minnesota Twins)

- 14 appearances, 3-3, 2.81 ERA, 25.2 IP, 3 ER, 21 hits allowed, 5 BB, 30 K (Whorff has made one appearance in AAA)

Jackson Lancaster (A+, Tampa Bay Rays)

- 13 appearances, 2-0, 2.38 ERA, 22.2 IP, 2 ER, 12 hits allowed, 9 BB, 23 K (Lancaster has made one appearance in AA)

Landon Tomkins (A+, Pittsburgh Pirates)

- 16 appearances, 1-0, 0.93 ERA, 19.1 IP, 2 ER, 10 hits allowed, 9 BB, 15 K

Cole McConnell (A+, Chicago White Sox)

- 35 GP, 32/120, .267 AVG, .385 OBP, .342 SLG, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 18 BB, 41 K, 5/8 SB

Sam Brodersen (A, St. Louis Cardinals)

- 14 appearances, 1-3, 10.06 ERA, 17 IP, 11 ER, 20 hits allowed, 16 BB, 27 K

Jorge Corona (A, Chicago White Sox)

- 11 GP, 8/39, .205 AVG, .262 OBP, .256 SLG, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 16 K

