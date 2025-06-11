Colby Lunsford commits to Diamond Dogs

Lunsford, a transfer shortstop from ULM, will come to Louisiana Tech with one year of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Lunsford told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Techbecause it’s a blue collar program with a record of winning. The program has a culture of hard work and development. The coaching staff has been extremely accommodating and encouraging throughout the whole process. I’m excited to be a Bulldog.”

Lunsford finished the 2025 season with a .939 OPS, 5 HR and 19 RBI across 27 games for the Warhawks. The 5'11, 195-pounder missed much of the back half of the season due to a hamstring injury.

For his two-year career in Monroe, the Grass Valley, CA native hit .307 with a .394 OBP across 75 games.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue