Tech Baseball announces new addition to Coaching Staff

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech baseball is pleased to announce its newest hire to the coaching staff, Mike Federico, as the Director of Player Development going into the 2025-26 athletic year.

"We couldn't be more excited to have a coach and man of Mike Federico's pedigree to join our program," head coach Lane Burroughs said. "I have known Fed for over 30 years including a stint on the same staff in '98 and '99, and there aren't many coaches or men that I respect more."

Federico was previously the head baseball coach for the ULM Warhawks for the past eight seasons. Native of Slidell, Federico was hired by ULM prior to the 2018 season as the skipper and served as their pitching coach from 2018 to 2022.

He saw several wins over some of baseball's toughest competition including Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss in 2024, Mississippi State in 2023 and Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU and Alabama in 2021. All four opponents faced in the 2021 season were ranked among the top 10 at the time.

Federico also saw a number of his players get signed by Major League organizations. His most recent notables include Parker Seay (New York Yankees) and Chipper Menard (Baltimore Orioles) who signed contracts in 2024. Nicholas Judice was selected in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Yankees as ULM's first Top 10 Round pick since Matt Green in 2005.

"Fed is a man above reproach," Burroughs said. "He is obviously an outstanding baseball coach with tons of knowledge and connections, but he is an even better person. He is a great husband, father and friend. That is a huge part of our organization and development of our players. I want them around great coaches, but more importantly around great men of character."

In 2019, Federico led the Warhawks to a four-win improvement over 2018, and a return to the Sun Belt Conference tournament. ULM won three games in the tournament and reached the semifinals. Third baseman Chad Bell slugged a school-record 21 home runs and was selected first team All-Sun Belt Conference, while utility player Andrew Beesley earned second team All-SBC honors.

Bell was also named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region team. Bell (19th round), outfielder Trent Tingelstad (22nd round) and pitcher Trey Jeans (33rd round) were each selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. Pitcher Cole Gray was signed as a free agent by the Oakland Athletics.

In his first season with the Warhawks, ULM nearly doubled its win total from 2017, posting 23 victories while the team earned run average dropped by over half a run. Federico also coached relief pitcher Keegan Curtis, who was selected in the 22nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, after Curtis posted a 2.88 ERA with seven saves.

"Loyalty is one of his biggest traits," Burroughs said. We talked a lot over the years about professional moves, but he proved his worth with the loyalty he showed to ULM baseball by staying there and working his tail off to build that program, and he earned tons of respect by doing just that."

Prior to arriving at ULM, Federico spent nine seasons at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where he served as assistant coach, responsible for pitchers and catchers. During those nine seasons Southern Miss won five Conference USA Championships and participated in four NCAA Regional Tournaments.

During his tenure with the Golden Eagles, Federico saw 24 players get drafted with 15 of them being pitchers. He coached four CUSA Pitchers of the Year, one CUSA Player of the Year and a Freshman of the Year in 2017. In 2015, Federico was recognized as the conference's Assistant Coach of the Year.

"I'm personally excited about sharing a dugout with Fed again," Burroughs added. "His knowledge of the game and his calm presence combined with an incredible, competitive drive will make Louisiana Tech baseball immediately better."

Prior to joining Southern Miss in 2009, Federico was an assistant baseball coach at the University of Memphis, where he was responsible for pitchers and catchers. He helped lead the Tigers to a NCAA Regional appearance in 2007, its first berth since 1994. Memphis enjoyed back-to-back 30-plus win seasons in 2006 and 2007. During his five years at Memphis, the Tigers had 13 players drafted including seven pitchers.

Federico enjoyed tremendous success as a head coach at Meridian Community College in Mississippi, leading his squad to two World Series appearances in his three seasons as head coach. He was honored as Region XXIII and Southeastern District Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2004. In 2004, he led the Eagles to 46 wins and finished in ninth place in the World Series tournament. His time at MCC also included 15 players and nine pitchers being drafted.

"I ask our alumni, season ticket holders, fans and Bulldogs everywhere to welcome Mike, Hannah, Hayden, Brycen and Isabella to the Louisiana Tech baseball family," Burroughs added. "This is definitely a great day for our program, department and university and as always… it's a great day to be a Bulldog."