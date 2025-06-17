Hudson Rowan commits to Diamond Dogs

Rowan, a transfer left-handed pitcher from Florida State, will come to Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Rowan told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because of the coaches most importantly. We talked about faith, family, and our upbringing. That really struck me inside and made me feel like I was at home. We talked about being in the outdoors and how awesome the town of Ruston is. They flew up to see me which meant so much to me. The fact that they came in town just for that and left, really showed how much they wanted me. I saw the opportunity to play here was big and that’s something that I wanted to take advantage of. I want to play in front of a big crowd one night and the next day, go drink a coffee at a local cafe and know the people I’m talking to. This just felt like everything that I wanted in a school. The feeling of feeling wanted to amazing.”

Rowan struck out 34 hitters across 20 innings pitched during his tenure at Florida State.

With a fastball that can run up into the high-90s, the Panama City, FL native will be an excellent addition to the Bulldogs pitching staff.

