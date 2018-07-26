The strong-legged kicker from Starkville, Mississippi said that, "the coaching staff, small town, and the history of great kickers," drew him to Tech.

Louisiana Tech continued to add to its 2019 recruiting class Thursday afternoon when kicker Garin Boniol committed to the Bulldogs.

Boniol received high praise from his high school coach, Chris Jones, last season saying, "He's the hardest working kicker I've ever seen. He works as hard as the NFL kickers I've seen. We always joke as coaches that he's training for the NFL. A lot of these kids train for college. He doesn't use a tee a lot of the time."

Boniol will be working towards becoming the next great kicker at Louisiana Tech.

Garin is the son of former Bulldog kicker Chris Boniol.

