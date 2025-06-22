Bulldogs Enjoy Stellar Week on Recruiting Trail

The ever changing world of college athletics has shifted the recruiting calendar on the gridiron in a significant way, but its not preventing Louisiana Tech from executing on the recruiting trail.
For the most part, the days of official visits occurring in the fall centered around a home football game or after the season prior to signing day are over.
Now work must be done effectively and efficiently in the months of May and June.
Louisiana Tech has been on the attack, and that was VERY evident this past week.
The Bulldogs entered the week with nine commitments in their 2026 recruiting class.
Tadan Bingham, Grayson Hardy, William Mayes, Damien Richard II, and AJ Tarvin made their way to Ruston for official visits Monday through Wednesday.
Tech batted 1.000 and landed commitments from all five prospects. With 14 commitments, Louisiana Tech now ranks 3rd in the entire G5 with its 2026 recruiting class.
Let's take a look at each one and allow for them to share why they chose to commit to the program.
OL Tadan Bingham - 6'5, 290
In his own words | "I choose LA Tech because of the connection I built with Coach Cumbie and the staff. It was the best fit for me as an athlete to choose LA Tech, and I know I will become a better player there. I'm looking to compete for a spot when I show up on campus."
OFFERS | LA Tech, Troy, McNeese, Grambling, Southeastern, and Nicholls State
THE FILM
S Grayson Hardy - 6'3, 195
In his own words | "Choosing Louisiana Tech for my football journey has been one of the best decisions I've made. The coaching staff truly stands out; they create an environment where I felt an immediate connection with the players, showcasing a family atmosphere that’s both welcoming and motivating. It’s clear they are dedicated not only to developing talented athletes but also to fostering great men who embody strong values both on and off the field. Having my dad be on the Texas Tech team with Coach Cumbie in college adds a personal touch to this experience, making it an incredible opportunity to continue our family's legacy. Additionally, the academic program aligns perfectly with my goals and aspirations for the future, offering the degree I desire while supporting my purpose in life. I’m excited to be part of such a solid community that prioritizes excellence in all aspects."
OFFERS | LA Tech and Dartmouth
STATS | Hardy finished his junior season at Sulphur Springs with 178 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 TFL, 12 PBU, 1 FF, and 1 blocked punt
THE FILM
TE William Mayes - 6'6, 225
In his own words | "It just felt like home, and the coaches there are the best of the best."
OFFERS | LA Tech, Tulane, Memphis, Texas State, Arkansas State, North Texas, New Mexico State, UTEP, Sacramento State, McNeese State, Lamar, Stephen F. Austin, and Weber State
THE FILM
DB Damien Richard II - 5'11, 170
In his own words | "The coaches are great and also the camaraderie on the team. It’s something I’m excited to be apart of."
OFFERS | LA Tech, Nicholls State, Lafayette, and Louisiana Christian
THE FILM
DB AJ Tarvin - 6'0, 170
In his own words | "It felt like home."
OFFERS | LA Tech, Jacksonville State, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Sacramento State, and Central Arkansas
THE FILM
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue