Bulldogs Enjoy Stellar Week on Recruiting Trail

The ever changing world of college athletics has shifted the recruiting calendar on the gridiron in a significant way, but its not preventing Louisiana Tech from executing on the recruiting trail.

For the most part, the days of official visits occurring in the fall centered around a home football game or after the season prior to signing day are over.

Now work must be done effectively and efficiently in the months of May and June.

Louisiana Tech has been on the attack, and that was VERY evident this past week.

The Bulldogs entered the week with nine commitments in their 2026 recruiting class.

Tadan Bingham, Grayson Hardy, William Mayes, Damien Richard II, and AJ Tarvin made their way to Ruston for official visits Monday through Wednesday.

Tech batted 1.000 and landed commitments from all five prospects. With 14 commitments, Louisiana Tech now ranks 3rd in the entire G5 with its 2026 recruiting class.

Let's take a look at each one and allow for them to share why they chose to commit to the program.

OL Tadan Bingham - 6'5, 290