Diamond Dogs close regular season with series victory over New Mexico State

Louisiana Tech closed out the regular season by winning two of three games against New Mexico State at home.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 31-23 overall and 14-12 in C-USA play.

Let's take a look at how the weekend unfolded.

Game 1 | Bulldog offense erupts for 12 runs in series opening win over New Mexico State

WIN | Logan Forsythe (1-1) LOSS | Paul Soto (4-3) SAVE | Luke Nichols (2)

The Tech offense got thing going early on Thursday night when it scored six runs on zero hits in the second inning on zero hits.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Bulldogs walked six times in the frame and were helped out by one Aggie error and a wild pitch to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Eli Berch homered for the fifth time in 2025 to stretch the lead out to 7-0 after three innings of play.

Zeb Ruddell scored Sebastian Mexico with a groundout in the fourth inning to stretch the lead out to 8-0 Bulldogs.

In the top half of the fifth inning, Tech starter Logan Forsythe ran into some trouble on the mound.

After striking out ten hitters over the first four innings, Forsythe allowed four hits and two walks in the fifth while only getting one out before being removed from the game.

After Ryan Harland allowed a 3-run home run and a walk, Nate Crider would come on to get the final two outs of the frame.

Following the disastrous top half of the fifth inning, Tech's lead had been trimmed to 8-7.

Mike Ballard doubled in Will Safford in the sixth inning to give Tech a 9-7 lead.

After Garrison Berkley scored on a throwing error, Trey Hawsey delivered with a two-run double to give Tech a 12-7 lead after seven innings.

Luke Nichols came on to toss the final three innings in relief and earned his second save of the season.

The Tech bullpen allowed only one run in five innings of relief work on Thursday night.

Game 2 | Aggies jump out to early lead and coast to 10-5 win to even the series

WIN | Connor Wylde (4-2) LOSS | Brooks Roberson (5-4)

New Mexico State score three runs in the second and third innings to take a 6-0 lead.

The Aggies would add two more in the fourth and sixth innings to take a commanding 10-0 lead.

Tech would add a single run in the sixth inning on Mike Ballard sacrifice fly that scored Will Safford.

The added four more runs in the eighth inning. The big hit in the frame came when Slade Netterville collected the first hit of his Tech career and drove in two runs.

Noah Magee was a bright spot on the mound after striking out three Aggies in 1.2 innings of work in relief.

Mexico was the lone Bulldog to collect two hits on Friday night.

Game 3 | Bulldogs come out on fire, cruise to 8-1 victory on Senior Day

WIN | Kade Parker (4-1) LOSS | Chris Daniels (0-2)

Mike Ballard drove in the first run of the contest with a single to centerfield that scored Sebastian Mexico who had doubled earlier in the inning.

Colton Coates connected on his fourth home-run of the season later in the frame, a two-run shot to right field to extend Tech's lead to 3-0.

Thaxton Berch capped off the inning with a single to left field that scored Garrison Berkley.

Sebastian Mexico's 11th home-run of the season came to lead off the second inning and give Tech a 5-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs would add single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, innings to bring their total to eight runs for the contest.

Kade Parker was tremendous on the mound. The right-hander struck out five over five scoreless innings to earn his fourth win of the season.

Nate Crider was dynamic in two innings of relief work. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out two.

Blake Hooks struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to close things out.

Conference USA Tournament

The Bulldogs will be the 5-seed in the Conference USA Tournament next week in Lynchburg.

Tech and Jax State are set for a 6:30 PM first pitch on Wednesday night.