Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

6.1 IP, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 hits allowed, 3 BB, 9 strikeouts, .174 OPP BA, and 1.11 WHIP

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Adam Atkins, Braden Bristo, Phillip Diehl, Raphael Gladu, Nate Harris, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are playing to this point:

Atkins (High-A, New York Mets): 7.1 IP, 1-0, 6.14 ERA, 9 hits allowed, 4 BB, 6 strikeouts, .310 OPP BA, and 1.77 WHIP

Diehl (High-A, New York Yankees): 5.2 IP, 0-1, 4.76 ERA, 6 hits allowed, 1 BB, 7 strikeouts, .261 OPP BA, and 1.24 WHIP

Bristo (Low-A, New York Yankees): 5.1 IP, 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 3 hits allowed, 3 BB, 5 strikeouts, .158 OPP BA, and 1.13 WHIP

Harris (Low-A, Colorado Rockies): 4.0 IP, 0-0, 2.25 ERA, 3 hits allowed, 2 BB, 6 strikeouts, .231 OPP BA, and 1.25 WHIP

Gladu (Low-A, New York Yankees): .214 BA, .233 OBP, .214 SLG %, 1 BB, 10 strikeouts, 0 home runs, and 2 RBI

Diaz (Not Assigned): Has yet to appear in a game in 2018.

We will continue to monitor the Bulldogs in the minor and major leagues throughout the entirety of the summer. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for the most in-depth Louisiana Tech coverage around.